If anyone can get the internet in an uproar, it’s certainly the brand MSCHF who just debuted their Big Yellow Boot in collaboration with Crocs.

Just when you’ve thought you’ve saw enough of crocs, they’ve become bigger, bolder, and in a brighter yellow boot form, that will be practically hard to miss.

Photo Credit: @Crocs/ IG Reproduction

Estonian rapper, Tommy Cash was the first celebrity to showcase the head-turning boots while attending the Rick Owens Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris on Thursday.

Dressed like a mime, with a white painted face and stripe long sleeve shirt, Cash accessorized with a black beret hat, and yellow suspenders to highlight the innovative MSCHF boots.

Photo Credit: @Crocs/ IG Reproduction

Manufactured by the MSCHF brand, the Big Yellow Croc boots have the same make and quality of the Big Red Boots that stole the show during New York Fashion Week back in February.

From Celebrity endorsements, to instagram memes, and modern dupes like the big Timberland boot crafted by Danny Kabouni, MSCHF has undoubtedly created a movement, shifting the trajectory of fashion.

Photo Credit: @Crocs/ IG Reproduction

The MSCHF Big Yellow Croc boots which don’t have a release date as of yet, are highly anticipated for people who are looking to make a fashion statement.

While Tommy Cash donned the latest MSCHF boots in an outlandish and extraordinary way, we can’t wait to see the way in which other Influencers incorporate the Big Yellow Croc boots into their wardrobe- that’s of course if they can get their paws on a pair before they sell out.