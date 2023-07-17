They don’t do it for the culture, they are the culture. Hip-Hop’s most famous couple took over the Big Apple this weekend in honor of Jay-Z’s Book of Hov exhibition, and in celebration of the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala.

From celebrities in attendance like Dj Khaled, and Lil Uzi Vert to Regina Hall, and Tinashe, the Shawn Carter Gala held at Pier 60 in New York City, Friday evening was a star-studded one. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy made quite the sartorial entrance to cheer on the man of the hour, Shawn Carter of course.

Photo Credit: @Beyonce

Shutting it down in a one-of-a-kind custom Valdrin Shahiti gown, that was distinguished with silver metallic ruffles shaped like ocean shells, and a deep plunge neckline, Beyoncé looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Keeping things on trend for the black-tie event, she accessorized with patent leather Christian Louboutin heels and black opera gloves that were layered with diamond jewels and exuded royalty and prestige.

Her high blonde bun with dainty loose side curls served as a replacement for the Queen’s crown, and her futuristic cat-eye embellished shades felt modernly chic.

Photo Credit: @Beyonce

Falling in her mother’s footsteps, literally and figuratively, Blue Ivy, 11, is growing up before our very own eyes. Posing in an emerald green asymmetrical A.L.C pleated dress with a midsection cutout, Blue looked polished and elegant.

The Grammy award-winning pre-teenager accessorized with sapphire green earrings, a metallic clutch and black and white Converse platform heels.

Photo Credit: @Beyonce

Blue Ivy is a spitting image of her father Jay-Z, who’s the epitome of a true New Yorker, with his swag, style and flavor. It’s evident to see that Jay-Z has come such an along way from The Marcy Projects to being a Billionaire.

In collaboration with his mother Gloria Carter, Jay-Z created the Shawn Carter Foundation back in 2003 to create opportunities for higher education in marginalized communities.

For his star-studded Gala, HOV looked dapper and refined in a luxe black tux, complimented with a black bowtie and traditional black Oxford shoes.

Photo Credit: @Beyonce

Standing by her man’s side during the event, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were all smiles as they raised over 20-million dollars from donors like Jeff Bezos, and Jack Dorsey for the Shawn Carter foundation.

Photo Credit: @Beyonce

When the Carters aren’t performing, they’re taking part in philanthropic endeavors, and we love to see them use their platform wisely, intentionally and constructively in some of the most stylish looks.