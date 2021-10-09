We spy with our little fashion eye, a men’s trending look! Nick Jonas, Stephen Curry, and Dwyane Wade have all been spotted in the same black and tan cardigan-shorts look by Keiser Clark, marking the ensemble as a Fashion Bomb Men trend.

Founded by Marc Keiser and Andrew Clark, Keiser Clark is a LA-based ready-to-wear brand that has caught the attention of many figures such as John Legend, Teyana Taylor, Swae Lee, and Roddy Rich to name a few. The aesthetic of the brand’s pieces has been dubbed as “nocturnal glamour” combining notions of streetwear with contemporary fashion through the use of high-quality, fashion-forward fabrics and edgy graphics.

Now, Keiser Clark’s FW21 $475 chevron knit cardigan and $400 shorts have peaked the interest of Nick Jonas, Dwyane Wade, and Stephen Curry. Appearing in black and tan chevron knit cotton, the cardigan features two pockets and a button-up detail with a ribbed knit collar, waistband, and cuffs. The shorts come with four pockets along with a ribbed knit waistband, joining the cardigan in the same material and pattern to form the ultimate matching Fall ensemble.

Let’s get into how the men styled the garment:

Dwyane Wade wore Keiser Clark chevron knit cardigan and shorts paired with sneakers from his brand Way of Wade. He paired the set with black sunglasses and jewelry from Monisha Melwani and Celebrity Diamonds 305.

Stephen Curry was spied in the Keiser Clark knit look, wearing the cardigan open with a black t-shirt. He also wore a black shoulder bag, baseball cap, and shoes to go along with the outfit. His look was styled by SLR.

Nick Jonas was spotted in the brand’s cozy chevron look, opting for a single button closure on the cardigan. Underneath the cardigan, Jonas went with a simple white t-shirt. Rounding off the look, he wore a pair of sunglasses and white shoes.

How would you wear the Keiser Clark set?

Photos: Ayanna McKnight / Getty / Backgrid