Guess who stepped out to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week? One of the best lyricist of our time, who’s known for his progressive musical flow- Mr. Kendrick Lamar.

We spotted the mega emcee attending Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2023/24 couture show in a full Chanel men’s look that included a white tweed blazer with embellished buttons, layered over a white crew neck tee, and styled with the Parisian’s brand black monogram trousers.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

While walking into the show to preview some of Chanel’s most extravagant designs with his entourage who gave off west coast vibes, Lamar’s accessories stood out and elevated his ensemble.

Taking part in the pearl trend for men that has gone mainstream, Kendrick rocked a long Chanel pearl necklace that tied at the bottom and had Chanel’s CC logo.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

His printed tortoiseshell shades perfectly framed his face and he took it one step further with his black hat that was draped with a black and white CoCo Chanel scarf that felt unprecedented, and looked fashion-forward.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

It was great to see Kendrick Lamar step out at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and show us that he not only has an unbeaten flow but also an unmatched style that can’t be disregarded.