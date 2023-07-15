Ever love a piece so much, you just had to have it in multiple colors? NBA star Jarred Vanderbilt is right there with us! The basketball player copped Dries Van Noten’s oversized mesh jersey in two colorways, and we can’t say we’re mad at it!

Vanderbilt made a statement in the $600 pink and orange jersey paired with light wash jeans, Nike Air Force 1 Lows and Jacques Marie Mage oversize Ultravox sunglasses.

He also wore the burgundy version with yellow Rick Owens shorts and a pair of the brand’s EDFU high top sneakers. Get the look below and similar styles below:

Get the look: $640 Dries Van Noten Hegland Long Sleeve Mesh Jersey

Get the look: $110 Nike Air Force 1 Low

Similae style: White Sneakers

Which fit do you prefer? Would you splurge?

Images: Ammar Maltuni