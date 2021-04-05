Fashion Bomb Kids: Ryleigh Madison Recreates Beyoncé’s IVY PARK x adidas ‘Icy Park’ Campaign Following Obama Inauguration Looks Recreation

You remember the two cuties Ryleigh Madison and Zayden‘s recreation of Michelle and Barack Obama’s inauguration looks? Well, Ryleigh is back with yet another viral recreation of one of the biggest star’s recent collaborative collection with adidas.

Ryleigh Madison channeled her inner Beyoncé by recreating a moment from the recent IVY PARK x adidas “Icy Park” campaign. Ryleigh was in love with the IVY PARK x adidas snow-inspired collection, but was saddened to discover that the collection did not offer the looks in her size. So, she decided to create her own “Icy Park” campaign featuring her own apparel and pieces similar to those of the original collection.

So cute! What do you think she’ll recreate next?