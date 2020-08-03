Fashion Bomb Kid of The Week: Nia R. (Little Miss Nia) From New Orleans

Hey bombshells and bombers ! Meet this adorable Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week Nia R. (@little_ms.nia) from New Orleans. Nia shows off her bubbly personality through her style by wearing bright colors, patterns, and a great big smile that just lights up the room.

Let’s take a look at some of Nia’s Outfits..

This little sure does know how to accessorize and we love it !

Here are a few more looks..

We are loving Nia’s style. Isn’t she just the cutest ? Follow her stylist stets on Instagram @little_ms.nia.

Want your tot featured here? DM @ FashionBombKids for a potential feature!