The Real Housewives of Atlanta just wrapped up their Season 15 Reunion on July 27th at Bravo Studios in hues of aqua and turquoise as the stars took center stage.

You know the ladies of ATL brought their A-game and didn’t hold back when it came down to the glitz and glam. From sequins overload, to corset bodices, feathers, cut-outs and even an asymmetrical number, we saw a variety of everything under the sun.

Photo Credit: @BravoTV

Standing next to Bravo Host Andy Cohen who wore his traditional button up suit with Oxford shoes, was Miss ‘World-Wide’ Kandi Burruss who looked captivating in a crystal and sequin criss-cross cocktail dress.

Similar to Kandi, Drew Sidora and Sanya Richard-Ross, who recently announced that she and hubby Aaron Ross are expecting, also wore over-the-top sequin gowns with Sidora wearing a Fashion Bomb Daily Shop designer named Matopeda, and Ross opting for sleeveless in Marc Bouwer.

Rivals Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton both had feather accents on their gowns with Moore embodying the roaring 20’s in Valdrin Sahiti, and Marlo bringing all the heat in Georges Hobeika Haute Couture.

Sheree Whitfield, who has assumed the HBIC title, following NeNe’s departure looked like she could be in a fairytale in her ocean blue Sergio Hudson gown that looked absolutely incredible and stunning on the original RHOA OG.

Below is the seating chart that Bravo released and based on all the snippets that Andy Cohen shared on his Instagram stories, the drama will be in full-swing.

Image Credit: Bravo/Yahoo

“We have a receipt that has been entered into the reunion lexicon,” expressed Cohen. “I’m not gonna say who brought it, but I’m gonna say it is quite possibly the shadiest receipt in the history of the Housewives. That’s all I’m saying. I don’t wanna overpromise, but this one is f-cking shady as sh-t.”

Stay tune for the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion that is set to debut in the coming weeks.