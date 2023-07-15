Do you have a haircare routine that could use some extra oomph?

We’ll Mielle Organics has you covered because they just dropped their new Rosemary Mint Strengthening collection at Target that is bound to have your hair strands screaming, YES!

That’s right! CEO Monique Rodriguez has curated a light summer hair collection that includes a Scalp & Edge Cleansing Oil, a Scalp & Hair Pomade-to-oil Quencher, and a Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil.

Whether you have low porosity hair, or perhaps you are looking for more moisture that protects against dryness during the hot summer whether, Mielle Organics new line was intentionally created to help Mavens maintain their silk press, and/or keep their natural curls popping this SZN.

Mielle Organics Maven @Toniroymua who is featured below, has already started to use the Rosemary Mint Collection, and as you can see she’s serving healthy, nourished and bouncy curls for days!

As for the Light Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil which is expected to become a hot commodity, CEO Monique Rodriguez expressed, “This is for the straight naturals who can’t get enough of their silk press.”

“Our NEW Rosemary Mint Light Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil is lightweight and perfect for daily use without weighing your hair down,” explained Rodriguez. Check out the video below of Monique explaining the perks and benefits of her latest haircare invention.

We can’t wait to buy the Mielle Organics new collection at Target to see what the hype is all about.