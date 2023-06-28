Just in the nick of time for Summer, Mielle Organics just released their latest collection entitled, “Mango & Tulsi and it’s a total game-changer.

From nourishing silk texture mousse to protectant sprays, and hair essentials like whipping creme and styling gel, Mielle’s Mango & Tulsi line has the perfect attributes to make your hair a stand-out sensation.

Whether you wear your natural hair, or perhaps opt out for extensions, one product in particular that we can’t get enough of is Mielle’s ‘Mango & Tulsi’ Thermal Protectant Spray that is a necessity when blow-drying or flat-ironing your hair to prevent damage.

In addition, if you are someone who rocks your curls for the girls, it also helps to improved the look of your curls, giving you a luxurious and frizz-free appearance which you can’t beat during the hot humid weather.

