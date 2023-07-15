Congratulations is in order to Mielle Organics CEO, Monique Rodriguez for becoming the first texture haircare line to partner with the WNBA.

After just recruiting LSU star basketball player, Angel Reese as an Ambassador for Mielle Organics, the WNBA has now drafted Rodriguez, inking a multi-year partnership with the hair tycoon.

Set to begin on July 15th, 2023 during the WNBA All-Star game in Vegas, Mielle Mavens will be able to enjoy a variety of activations over the course of the weekend.

“The WNBA is excited to partner with Mielle, a brand that is committed to empowering women and supporting women’s sports,” stated Colie Edison, the WNBA Chief Growth Officer. “This year’s WNBA Live in Las Vegas will not only give us the chance to celebrate our game but also the opportunity to tip off this dynamic partnership with Mielle,” expressed Edison.

Monique Rodriguez is building her empire one step at a time and in a statement released on the Mielle Organics Instagram page, they stated,

“When it comes to embracing beautiful, naturally textured hair, we don’t play!💁🏾‍♀️Mielle is the Official Textured Hair Care Partner of the @WNBA! 🙌🏾 We are dedicated to the empowerment of women and enabling beauty on and off the court. This multi-year partnership with the league allows us to stay true to our commitment. We can’t wait for y’all to see all that we have in store! Game on, Mavens!🏀 💕“

Maven’s and basketball lovers alike are bound to be in for a special treat because Mielle Organics is on fire, and will setting a city ablaze near you. Stay Tune!