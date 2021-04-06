Fashion Bomb Hair: Claire Sulmers Dons Indique Virgin Hair Extensions’s Sea Body Lace Front Wig for Secret Society Movie Premiere and Pajama-Themed Bash in Atlanta
Wondering how our EIC Claire Sulmers’s hair is always on point? Well, it is all thanks to the superb extensions and wigs from Indique Hair Extensions. Indique is Claire’s go-to source for quality, long-lasting tresses. She recently donned an Indique wig while attending the Secret Society movie premiere in Atlanta.
Claire Sulmers got ready to host the Secret Society movie premiere and pajama-themed party in Atlanta with Indique hair. Her hairstylist Anthony Wilson installed her wig which was the Sea Body Lace Front Wig from Indique, starting at $449.
Wilson melted her lace to perfection and straightened the lace front wig, making sure it was picture-perfect and ready for the night ahead.
If you’re loving the Sea Body Lace Front Wig, you can secure it now here and use Claire’s code BOMB15 for 15% off your purchase!
Photos: @googleishuman