Reunited and it feels so good! You know what happens when two queens unite, it shifts the atmosphere and creates a catalyst for change.

Hip Hop’s royalty, Beyoncé and Alica Keys grabbed dinner together in New York City following Jay-Z’ ‘Book of Hov’ exhibition at the Brooklyn Central Library Thursday night, and we couldn’t be more delighted to see their shared sisterhood.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Both artists who first joined forces back in 2009 on Alicia’s “Put It in a Love Song’ featuring Beyoncé, took fans down memory lane with many requesting the duo to come out with a new collaboration. Only time will tell if that’s something of interest for the both of them.

For the gathering, Alicia Keys served us Grace Jones vibes in an all black hooded dress with her hair pulled back to show off her natural beat. Contrary to Alicia, Bey served as the Yin to Alicia’s Yang in a lighter neutral tone cream $1160 Khaite maddy notched ribbed knit sweater.

Beyoncé and Alicia Key’s looked picture perfect per usual and after 14-years since they first hopped on a track together, their bond hasn’t changed, leaving us to assume that their friendship is golden.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

