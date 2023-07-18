They say, “A family that pray’s together, slay’s together,” and based on how exceptional Magic Johnson’s family looked while vacationing on their super yacht in Capri, Italy over the weekend, it’s evident to see that they’re all on one accord.

Stylishly leading the pack in a full Prada ensemble, Cookie Johnson looked luxurious in a champagne colored $3,100 Prada midi dress that she styled with a black Prada shoulder bag, and $1,100 kitten heels. She kept her jewels to a minimum with a diamond necklace and a fine silver watch.

Following in their mother’s footsteps, EJ Johnson landed on the scene looking like a stallion in all white. Ej’s $990 Christian Dior bralette was an instant hit and compliment their white knitted Maison Alaia flare pants.

We loved the layered Chanel pearls for the growls, and Ej’s braids were the perfect length to do a hair flip. Hello?!

Resembling her mother’s beauty and style, Elisa Johnson wore a black silk strapless midi dress that looked incredible on her 5’4 frame with black kitten heels similar to Cookie’s look.

The Eyewear business woman was the lady of the yacht with her $10,000 electric blue Hermes Paradise Kelly Cut Swift Palladium Pochette clutch that looked so chic, pristine and exclusive for an elegant summer evening.

Magic Johnson’s oldest son, Andre Johnson wife Lisa wore a black and white $195 Diarrablu tribal print maxi dress that felt on trend for such a magical destination. Her black YSL clutch added a designer touch to her ensemble, and her curls were popping for the family occasion.

The family photo captured of the Johnsons showcases how family-oriented they really are, and we admire how everyone has their own style and isn’t afraid to unapologetically wear clothes that makes them feel alive.