The weather outside is yet to be frightful, but we’re already thinking of fall. Earlier this year, fashion week runways mapped out the trends and new It items of the season ahead, and being the fashion connoisseurs that we are, we ate them up!

From vibrantly loud colors to quiet manicures, keep scrolling to see what trends and pieces are on our minds for fall.

Parenting but Make It Fashion

Photo: Jhene Aiko

IG Reproduction Chrissy Teigen

IG Reproduction Kelly Rowland

IG Reproduction My current obsession as a new mom are these fashionable Artipoppe baby carriers. A celebrity favorite, they’re perfect for the stylish momma on the go, come in a multitude of prints and variations, plus they’re ergonomic as well! Anita Hosanna, Editor

Shop the Artipoppe Baby Carrier

Red for Filth

Jacquemus FW23

Courtesy of Jacquemus Marc Jacobs FW23

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Christopher John Rogers FW23

Courtesy of Christopher John Rogers

The color red will be making a show-stopping debut this fall. Don’t call it a comeback, this staple color has been here for years. From red peak coats, to fiery red sequin skirts, and red leather trousers, this year you’ll be able to transition your fall wardrobe into the holiday season!

Rashidah Young, Editor

Shop Rashidah’s ‘Fiery Red’ Wishlist

Can We Keep the Commotion

@radijah.henry on Instagram

I’m loving the Quiet Luxury manicure. Think milky mani’s, French tips with a twist or a classic nude tone. Whatever your fancy, the key is simplicity.

Limsan Boulter, Accessories Editor

See Limsan’s Quiet Luxe Mani Inspo:

The Corduroy Comeback

Puppets and Puppets FW23

Courtesy of Puppets and Puppets Miu Miu FW23

Isidore Montag for Gorunway.com Bode FW23

Flippo Fior for Gorunway.com

When I think of fall, I think of quality and texture. So I’m all about corduroy this season. It’s the perf fabric for a day to late evening ‘fit all while handling NYC’s crazy weather changes (i.e cold mornings that turn into hot afternoons and eventually brick evenings).

Jodie Whyte, Social Media Editor

Shop Jodie’s Corduroy Wishlist

Nasty Gal

Premium Corduroy Two Piece Mini Skirt

Get the Skirt

An Oldie but a Goodie

Y/Project FW21

Giovanni Giannoni for Y/Project

The It shoe of fall/winter 2021 is the It Shoe of all my falls moving forward. The color I want is sold out everywhere, but a girl can thrift.

Wenny Milzfort, Social Media Editor

Shop the Melissa x Y/Project Court Shoes