The weather outside is yet to be frightful, but we’re already thinking of fall. Earlier this year, fashion week runways mapped out the trends and new It items of the season ahead, and being the fashion connoisseurs that we are, we ate them up!
From vibrantly loud colors to quiet manicures, keep scrolling to see what trends and pieces are on our minds for fall.
Parenting but Make It Fashion
My current obsession as a new mom are these fashionable Artipoppe baby carriers. A celebrity favorite, they’re perfect for the stylish momma on the go, come in a multitude of prints and variations, plus they’re ergonomic as well!
Anita Hosanna, Editor
Shop the Artipoppe Baby Carrier
Red for Filth
The color red will be making a show-stopping debut this fall. Don’t call it a comeback, this staple color has been here for years. From red peak coats, to fiery red sequin skirts, and red leather trousers, this year you’ll be able to transition your fall wardrobe into the holiday season!
Rashidah Young, Editor
Shop Rashidah’s ‘Fiery Red’ Wishlist
Can We Keep the Commotion
I’m loving the Quiet Luxury manicure. Think milky mani’s, French tips with a twist or a classic nude tone. Whatever your fancy, the key is simplicity.
Limsan Boulter, Accessories Editor
See Limsan’s Quiet Luxe Mani Inspo:
The Corduroy Comeback
When I think of fall, I think of quality and texture. So I’m all about corduroy this season. It’s the perf fabric for a day to late evening ‘fit all while handling NYC’s crazy weather changes (i.e cold mornings that turn into hot afternoons and eventually brick evenings).
Jodie Whyte, Social Media Editor
Shop Jodie’s Corduroy Wishlist
An Oldie but a Goodie
The It shoe of fall/winter 2021 is the It Shoe of all my falls moving forward. The color I want is sold out everywhere, but a girl can thrift.
Wenny Milzfort, Social Media Editor