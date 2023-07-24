Last week, our favorite celebrities stepped out to serve some fierce looks that consisted of lavish labels, juicy colors and fashion-forward silhouettes.

Since we’re officially in Barbie era with the Barbie movie debuting in theaters last Friday, we saw many celebs in vibrant pinks hues like Beyoncé and Issa Rae who opted for Fuchsia in Ivy Park, and the City Girls who turned up at Rolling Loud in rose pink Poster Girl costume looks- one thing for sure is that pink is the color of the SZN.

Sisters Jordyn and Jodie Woods both served bawdy in ‘Woods by Jordyn’ and Mugler body-con ensembles while Rihanna and baby RZA looked on trend in their denim-on-denim at Giorgio Baldi’s.

The date nights were also in rotation, with Lori Harvey embodying elegance in a white and cobalt blue Ferragamo set during a date night with Damson Idris in St. Tropez.

Ahead, see our Top 10 Celebrity Looks of the Week:

Beyoncé in Ivy Park

Rihanna and Baby RZA in Balenciaga and Levis

Lori Harvey in Ferragamo

Issa Rae in Ivy Park

Jordyn Woods in ‘Woods by Jordyn’

Jodie Woods in Mugler

City Girls Yung Miami and JT in Poser Girl

Sheree Whitfield in Victoria Beckham

Kimora Lee Simmons in Sergio Hudson

Alicia Keys Serving Grace Jones Vibes and Beyonce in Khaite