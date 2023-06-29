From taking over Men’s Paris fashion week to winning BET’s ‘Best Video Director of the year,’ Teyana Taylor is on fire and she’s letting us know that she didn’t come to play.

The “A Thousand and One” star shut down AMIRI’s Spring ’24 Paris runway show in cream double breasted AMIRI suit that was layered with a nude trench coat and paired with all white sneakers.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Pearls and Cream” which was quite fitting considering her pearl accent $715 Simone Rocha egg bag that had a pearl crossbody strap .

Photo Credit: @themikeec @neskokevin.official

Taylor posed with the Designer himself, Mike Amiri and based on everyone who attended, Teyana clearly stood out from the crowd.

Photo Credit: @themikeec @neskokevin.official Photo Credit: @themikeec @neskokevin.official Photo Credit: @themikeec @neskokevin.official

When it came down to her accessories, the Entertainer turned Director opted for a white and camel $494 AMIRI embroidered logo cap, that coordinated exceptionally well with her $437 Burberry Shades.

Photo Credit: @themikeec @neskokevin.official

In addition to Teyana Taylor, Jordyn Woods was spotted in Paris wearing a $750 Brielle lace jumpsuit that was layered with a navy satin mini skirt. The best part of her look were her $972 Rene Caovilla metallic leather sandals that wrapped around her ankles.

We found an alternative style from Bloomingdales Aqua department that only retails for $118.00 and can give any look you opt for a similar aesthetic.

Photo Credit: Jordyn Woods

Another celebrity who turned heads, was Rapper Kashdoll who performed at a pre #BETawards event over the weekend wearing a coffee brown $1,395 LaQuan Smith Catsuit.

We love the draping and cutouts happening throughout Kashdoll’s ensemble and you’ll be glad to know that this style also comes in a bodysuit version that retails for $438.

Photo Credit @Livethebiz

To shop more Celebrity looks, be sure to visit our Fashion Bomb Daily LTK page by clicking here.