You can never have too many skyscraping high heels. That’s why we’re excited to show you our latest and greatest new arrival to the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

Introducing the Don by Voyetté Lee. The denim-coated, nearly 6-inch platform sandal with a leather insole and blue crystal embellishment. Bombshells and Bombers, this is not a shoe for the weak. It speaks to the never-ending denim trend with a bit of pizzaz so you can take this pretty platform from brunch with the girls to date night with your beau.

The Vault owner, Sacha, was spotted in the sassy sandal wearing it with a denim dress, oversized square-frame sunglasses, and silver bangles.

Photo: IG Reproduction