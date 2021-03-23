Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Featured With Affirm’s Black Owned Businesses + How Affirm Works When You Shop With Us

Fashion Bomb Daily’s very own marketplace Fashion Bomb Daily Shop scored a major feature under Affirm’s black owned businesses highlight. Affirm is one of the many “buy now, pay later” companies dedicated to easing the buying experience in order for customers to get the things they want quicker. We recently incorporated Affirm at the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, let’s learn more about Affirm, how it works and how you can use it to shop with us:

What’s Affirm?

Affirm is a financial technology company that focuses on paying over time for purchases. You’ll usually find Affirm under payment options during checkout for purchases. Affirm will allow you to choose a flexible payment schedule in order to pay off the total for your items over a select period of time. Payments can be made in three, six, or twelve month intervals with no late fees or penalities ever.

You also have to get prequalified with Affirm which will provide you with an estimate of how much you can spend through the program. Additionally, Affirm’s pre-qualification process doesn’t affect your credit score in any way.

How to Use Affirm with Fashion Bomb Daily Shop

Using Affirm with Fashion Bomb Daily Shop purchases are easy. When maneuvering through the checkout process, select “Affirm” when you get to the payment options. From there, Affirm will reveal your total, allow you to choose a payment schedule that works for you, confirm your loan, and then your bomb items are yours. With Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, APR is is as low as 0%.

Explore celeb-approved items from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop below:

Have your eye on something from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop? Buy now and pay it off over time with Affirm. Simply select Affirm during checkout to make it yours fast and easy.