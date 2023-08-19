Fashion Bomb Daily’s very own Bomb Fashion Show is welcoming Real Housewives royalty this fashion week with none of than Nene Leakes as our host on Saturday, September 9th! RSVP here while you still can!

She’s a fan favorite for more reasons than just her fierce personality, hilarious sense of humour and captionable one liners. Here are 10 times Nene Leakes stole our hearts with her sense of style:

One of Nene’s go-to looks is a colorful Emilio Pucci co-ord set paired with just the right high heel, like that time she wore these $1,420 pants and $1,092 shirt by the designer to the Linnethia Lounge.

She wore another Pucci combination while reuniting with her former RHOA co-star Kim Zolciak.

If there’s one thing you must know about Nene, it’s that she’s got a shoe collection that could put most department stores to shame! She went viral in a red hot look that put her Louboutin Bow Bow heels on display.

Even in her downtime, Nene still brings her shoe game! Wearing matching all black outfits while on a dinner date, she wore a pair of $660 Hermes Oran sandals.

Speaking of couples fashion, let’s talk about all the times Nene has turned a look or two with her husbae by her side, who also happens to be a fashion designer himself! These two were easily the best dressed duo at Porsha’s wedding last year.

And who can possibly forget that time Nene arrived to her birthday party flossing a zebra printed Dolce and Gabbana outfit, including a $1,275 top and $995 leggings – bomb!

Ain’t nothing subtle about this glamazon’s fashion choices! What will she wear to the Bomb Fashion Show? Get your tickets at TheBombFashionShow.eventbrite.com to find out!



Images: Freddy O, Splash, Backgrid & IG/Reproduction