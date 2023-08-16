It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, Fashion Week. From the States to Europe, designers present their latest collections for buyers, consumers, editors and fashion devotees. We begin in New York with New York Fashion Week where American designers like Christopher John Rogers and LaQuan Smith bless us with their latest ideas. It’s also when Fashion Bomb Daily hosts its annual Fashion Bomb Daily Show. The It event for upcoming designers, aspiring models and, of course, a good time.
This year, our host is none other than the most quotable housewife out of ATL, Nene Leakes. Nene is no stranger to fashion or Fashion Bomb Daily. The author/TV personality once made headlines for branding her Hermès Birkin bag with her most notable quotes and visits our shop quite frequently.
To get you inspired ahead of the show, here are Nene’s favorite pieces from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop:
Seaside in the Oyemwen Birthday Dress
The life of Nene Leaks is always fabulous and what’s more glam than a beachside photo shoot in a luxe sequin gown that cinches at the waist with an iridescent belt and cinches at the wrist for a beautiful bellowed sleeve? Rarely anything. When Leaks took the Oyemwen Birthday Dress from our shop to the sea, we knew she arrived and the spotlight was on her.
Season 12 in Sai Sankoh
Dennis re-proposed to Porsha, carnival activities ensued and the girlies went to Greece. Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta brought the drama and the looks. I.e the blue and red Sai Sankoh kaftan with the matching pants.
The Sai Sankoh Sequel
While celebrating the life of her late aunt, Nena Thomas, Leakes wore a Sai Sankoh Siba Goddess Kaftan with a pair of the Sierra Pants.
Cover Girl in Couture
When Nene covered Sheen Magazine she made us green with envy in the emerald Maxi High Slit skirt by London Couture. Inside the editorial she discussed loss, love, and the power of moving forward all while looking serving fierce and successful, the Nene special.
Want to see more of Nene’s Fashion Bomb Daily Shop looks? Join us at the The Bomb Fashion Show September 9th, 2023. Get a first look at some of the hottest designers’ newest collections, have a cocktail, and maybe even hear your new favorite Nene quote.
RSVP now!