It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, Fashion Week. From the States to Europe, designers present their latest collections for buyers, consumers, editors and fashion devotees. We begin in New York with New York Fashion Week where American designers like Christopher John Rogers and LaQuan Smith bless us with their latest ideas. It’s also when Fashion Bomb Daily hosts its annual Fashion Bomb Daily Show. The It event for upcoming designers, aspiring models and, of course, a good time.

This year, our host is none other than the most quotable housewife out of ATL, Nene Leakes. Nene is no stranger to fashion or Fashion Bomb Daily. The author/TV personality once made headlines for branding her Hermès Birkin bag with her most notable quotes and visits our shop quite frequently.

To get you inspired ahead of the show, here are Nene’s favorite pieces from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop:

Seaside in the Oyemwen Birthday Dress

The life of Nene Leaks is always fabulous and what’s more glam than a beachside photo shoot in a luxe sequin gown that cinches at the waist with an iridescent belt and cinches at the wrist for a beautiful bellowed sleeve? Rarely anything. When Leaks took the Oyemwen Birthday Dress from our shop to the sea, we knew she arrived and the spotlight was on her.

Season 12 in Sai Sankoh

Dennis re-proposed to Porsha, carnival activities ensued and the girlies went to Greece. Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta brought the drama and the looks. I.e the blue and red Sai Sankoh kaftan with the matching pants.

The Sai Sankoh Sequel