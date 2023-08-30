Iman once said, “In a world full of trends, I want to remain a classic.” The OG Supermodel made this wise fashion proclamation decades ago, and decades later, the industry is more obsessed with trends than ever, which isn’t necessarily awful. Not all trends are bad (shout out to animal print, black on black, and pinstripe), but it seems we may be a little overwhelmed with them.

In a world where everyone’s searching for their next viral moment or trying to keep up with preciously created viral moments, anything and everything is considered a trend. From the rebranding of basic nail polish colors to the “old money aesthetic” there are just some trends we could do without.

Below, see what trends some of the Fashion Bomb Daily editors are completely over.

Cartoonish Footwear

MSCHF’s big boot trend. As a lover of fashion I applaud designers that push the boundaries and have fun, but the Astro Boy boots is where I draw the line!

Limsan Boulter, Accessories Editor

Maxed Out on Mini Bags

No more mini purses please! It was cute at first, but I’m over it.

Anita Hosanna, Editor

Barbiecore No More

(Clockwise from the left: Valentino Fall 2022, Barbie x Zara, Barbie x NYX, Barbie x ALDO)

I just feel like we’ve been living in this dream house for far too long. It boomed before the movie, during the movie and now after?! Life in plastic is no longer fantastic.

Renée Bu, Editor

It’s Time to Ssh on Quiet Luxury

(L to R: Bottega Veneta Spring 2023, The Row Spring 2024, Jill Sander Spring 2023)

Minimalism did not need rebranding.

Wenny Milzfort, Social Media Editor