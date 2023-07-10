Call her the queen of Paris Haute Couture Week because Cardi B commanded our gaze every time she hit the scene. Exiting her hotel on the way to the July 5th Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show, Cardi was greeting by a crowd of paparazzi snapping shots of her in a custom jumpsuit by the French designer.

The black and white printed, form-fitting catsuit styled by Kollin Carter with silver beaded heels, stacked bracelets and necklaces was accompanied with a blunt cut, voluminous blowout. We live for Cardi’s big hair moments, and this was one for the books!

The rapper attended the show with hubby Offset who also wore a look designed by JPG. These two are steadily climbing the ranks as a fashion couple to watch!

What say you?

Photo and video: IG/Reproduction