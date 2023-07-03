Cutting edge, and radically jaw-dropping, Schiaparelli opened Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week today, unleashing a new set of bold techniques and colors, while also paying homage to the maximalist at heart.

‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper Cardi B was in attendance and made quite a sartorial entrance in a custom black velvet Schiaparelli strapless gown that had gold accents at her bust and was layered atop with a wool statement fringe bolero.

Cardi B practically stole the show and shone brightly as she sat front row next to Tracee Ellis Ross while they observed the fantastical creations to debut down the runway. “I’m about to sit next to Tracee Ellis Ross,” Cardi B expressed. “I’ll see you after the show, my little truffles.”

The Schiaparelli designer, Daniel Roseberry truly outdid his self with his latest presentation that felt like a work of art. From over-the-top silhouettes, to accessories on overload, and models with half painted faces, the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show felt ahead of it’s time.

We saw many Schiaparelli garments on the runway paired with gold jewelry that had innovative shapes. Remaining on trend, Cardi B accessorized with gold bangles layered on both arms, and gold dangling earrings that had pearl accents and played perfectly off the gold buttons down the back of her dress.

Her velvet head covering add that much more drama and dimension to her breath-taking and captivating look.

Stylist Kollin Carter who’s been responsible and the mastermind behind some of Cardi B’s most impressive looks was right next to the Rapper in all black suit with a gold Schiaparelli pin as they departed from the show.

Perhaps, they’re the best stylist/artist duo as they work well together and are always thinking outside of the box which allows Cardi B to constantly reinvent herself.

Noticeably absent from the Paris Haute Couture Schiaparelli show was Cardi’s hubby, Offset who she recently got into a quarrel with due to cheating allegations.

Blogger, Tasha K released a video of a woman inside of Cardi B’s home who claimed to have been Offset’s mistress. Shortly following the release of the video, Offset took to Instagram and posted, “My wife F***** a N**** on me, gang ya’ll N***** know how I come.”

Cardi B denied Offset’s allegations and went on social media to express her dismay while also cursing Offset out for stooping so low. Although it’s evident to see that things are not all peaches & cream in the Cephus household, we’re hoping they work it out.

Check out the video below of Cardi B making her grand entrance at the Schiaparelli show below and let us know your thoughts!

@Iamcardib/ IG Reproduction

Video Repost Credits:

@thechronicalmagazine