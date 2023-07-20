Longer days and short nights, with endless date nights rolling in and stylish ensembles rolling out.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have quite the love affair that has left all eyes on the two who seemingly can’t keep their hands off one another.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Still on their extravagant bae-cation in France, Damson embraced his hunny who he made it official with back in January of this year at a restaurant in St. Tropez, and we couldn’t get over Lori’s beautifully crafted $2,940 Ferragamo set.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

The ‘SKN’ founder, 26, stunned in a white and cobalt blue $1,250 Asymmetrical satin top that was bold, and intricate and had elegant Foliage print down the center and long sleeve part of her top.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Her long wrap around Ferragamo viscose skirt that retails for $1,690 was complimented with a high slit that felt sexy and sensual for a night out with her beau.

Matching his lady fly, Damson went monochromatic with an all white linen set that gave us Taye Diggs vibes back when he played ‘Winston Shakespeare’ in “Stella Got Her Groove back.”

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

In a selfie image of the model and socialite, Lori looked confident and pristine with her hair pulled back and her signature baby hair perfectly laid and outlining her hairline.

She accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a white kitten toe thong heel and a white $40,000 Miss Dior mini bag that had taupe snakeskin texture down the sides, and was adorned with silver hardware.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

It’s quite evident to see that Lori Harvey continues to serve us looks for days while in St. Tropez and based on the versatility of her looks, she’s letting us know that she’s not new to this, but true to this.

To Shop Lori’s Ferragamo Foliage top and skirt, click here.