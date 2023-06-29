If Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t the cutest couple, they’re definitely runners-up. Congratulations are due to the couple who wed back in May 2022 and are now expecting their first baby together.

The oldest Kardashian sister, surprised fans and media outlets alike when she dropped the bombshell that she was pregnant during a Blink-182 concert in LA earlier this month where she held up a sign in the audience that revealed, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

The news came as a surprise to everyone as no one had any idea that the 44-year old reality Television star was expecting however she did go through rounds of IVF to increase her chances. Her partner Travis who also appeared surprised on stage, walked through the crowd to embrace his wife.

We can only imagine the look on the father of her children, Scott Disick’s face when he got wind of the news, but Kourtney is so deserving of this moment.

The Poosh Owner, recently hosted a gender reveal party at her 15-million dollar home in Los Angeles and posed in a series of photos in front of their pool. Kourtney wore a muted blue body hugging Alaia dress that showed off the star’s adorable baby bump.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Perhaps she couldn’t have given a better clue of the gender of her baby with her blue ensemble and home decorations that included blue streamers that we’re released into the air. That’s right, the couple is expecting a little drummer boy and we couldn’t be more excited for them.

Travis who stayed true to his signature look of rocking a wife beater tank, with black trousers and a beanie hat looked head over heels for Kourtney. Based on the gaze in both of their eyes, we know that this union is for an eternity, and we’re so happy to see Kourtney in all her glory. Go Kourt!