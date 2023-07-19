The Johnsons aren’t the only family soaking up the sun, as the Harvey’s are in full Holiday mode and were spotted wining and dining with their family in one of the most popular resort destinations, St. Tropez of course.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

You know Steve and Marjorie didn’t thread lightly, and made quite the spectacle in their designer forward ensembles.

Uncle Steve, who seem’s to be aging like fine wine with his salt-&-pepper beard, looked ultra-stylish in an aqua blue Hermes bucket hat that he styled with a turquoise $1,700 Louis Vuitton Monogram crepe short sleeve shirt, and black silk trousers.

You know Marjorie Harvey wasn’t going to allow her hubby to one-up her, and looked classy yet sassy in an all white tweed Chanel Spring 2019 runway jumpsuit that hugged her small frame and had a deep plunge neckline.

Her gold hardware logo Chanel belt was adorned with pearls and her black and white Chanel slingback flats were the ultimate posh accessory to complete her look. We love a woman in all white, and Marjorie does it effortlessly well.

Opting for Hermes headwear like her husband Steve, Marjorie resembled the model on the Chanel runway by pairing her outfit with a $740 Hermes straw hat that was embroidered with some of the most beautiful components of nature including stars, rabbits, and birds.

Both Steve and Marjorie Harvey literally ‘ATE,’ and in true fashion form they looked finished and complete while vacationing in St. Tropez. Perhaps their next look will leave us saying, “Bon Appétit.”

We can’t wait to see what other looks they have up their sleeves as we know their stylist Elly Karamoh is already cooking up his next big sensational debut.