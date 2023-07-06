Love always wins, and always ensures that we end up with the person who’s meant to complete us. We know that 1+1 = 2 (in Beyonce’s voice) , and between Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie, these two couldn’t keep their hands off each other while celebrating their 16th Anniversary in Lake Como over the weekend.

The couple who originally met in 1990 at a comedy club, dated briefly, and were later married in 2007. Fast-forward to today, and you can see that there’s no love lost over the years.

Of course Steve found someone who could match his fly, and Marjorie has undoubtedly proven time and time again that she’s a lady of style and grace. While exuding femininity in an Instagram reel posted to her page, she captioned a video of her and Steve, “Anniversary time with the Love of My Life ❤️🙏🏾.”

She looked glamorous and sensual in an all white satin Yves Saint Laurent halter gown that had an alluring high slit, and was layered with a feather satin YSL robe. She opted for diamond jewels and Louboutin heels, and her intricate updo showed off her gorgeous face. We can clearly she where Lori Harvey get her sass and pizzaz from.

Steve showed us who’s BOSS in an all white Loewe suit that was layered with a custom Alta Sartorial Dolce and Gabbana tweed blazer, characterized with 5- inch lapels and gold piping. His black custom YSL boots gave him the true Italian aesthetic.

Paris born Stylist Elly Karamoh is responsible for how flawless these two love birds looked. “My styling direction was to remain true to the Italian code which is so sophisticated, with so much heritage, while remaining modern and cool,” expressed Karamoh. We’re happy to see both Steve and Marjorie going strong in the paint, and we wish them many more years of happiness and bliss.

Check out the video of Steve and Marjorie Harvey celebrating their Anniversary below and let us know your thoughts. Hot! or Hmm…?