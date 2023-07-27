It’s a We$t coast love affair, and Saweetie and YG have packed on PDA this month in Los Angeles on a series of date nights that should have us saying, bon appétit.

From Nobu Malibu, The Nice Guy and Craigs, the Compton rapper, 30, and female emcee definately look to be in love, or perhaps in lust.

One thing for sure, is that body language doesn’t lie, and based on how they’ve been stepping in synchronicity, it’s evident to see that they’re on the same page.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

Not to mention their matching blacks looks that included a seductive black $945 Christopher Esber Dress on Saweetie’s behalf. Her dress which was characterized with a deep plunging U-ring neckline, showed off her amazing body.

The ‘My Type’ rapper is certainly letting us know that YG is in fact her type, and she displayed a neutral beat with an ombre smokey eye, long lashes, and a soft pink lip.

As we know, one thing the Bay Area rapper doesn’t play about is her nails, and they were decked out with some of the most intricate designs.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

Her beau YG, looked charming and handsome in a black formal suit that he dressed down with a white knitted tank, and black oversized denim jeans.

He accessorized with a Louis Vuitton belt, and layered diamond chains and bracelets that almost made us go blind.

His tattoos which give off a tough guy image, are perfectly placed and perhaps they add more depth to his alluring exterior.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

YG and Saweetie make such a good looking couple, and it great to see Saweetie tap into her soft-girl era because the elevator fight with her previous boo, Quavo was so above her.

Only time will tell if the two can stand the test of time but from the looks of it, they are in big motion.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

Purchase Saweetie’s dress here.