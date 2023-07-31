The ‘We Found Love’ singer Rihanna and her rumored hubby A$AP Rocky stepped out in Santa Monica for yet another dining outing at their go-to restaurant Giorgio Baldi’s in Santa Monica.

With her ever-growing baby pump on full display, the couple who is expecting their second child are looking like they can go into labor at any moment now.

If you recall, Rihanna first announced her pregnancy during her half-time performance at this year’s Super Bowl back in February, so from the looks of it, we are suspecting that she will deliver in the next month or two.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

Of course RiRi took part in the pink trend, and represented for her Savage X Fenty line in a light pink Xssential Bralette, with matching Xssential Relaxed Pants, and paired her sporty ensemble with white sneakers.

The Barbadian princess took the natural route and opted for no make-up to showcase her pregnancy glow, and sported her signature pigtails that has been her go-to hairstyle as of recent.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

When it came down to her accessories, you know the Billionaire added luxe components. From her oversized diamond studded Versace shades to her $1,490 Fendi Shearling Baguette, her iced out layered chains were merely the cherry on the cake.

Complimentary of Versace

Complimentary of Fendi

Contrary to his bae who looked comfy-chic, Rapper A$AP Rocky who’s been all over Times Square billboards for his recent collaboration with Beats by Dre headphones, effortlessly showed off his fashion-forward style.

The ‘Riot’ rapper, 34, wore a blue denim jean jacket that he layered over a white crew neck shirt and styled with cargo nylon joggers that were accented with gold beads. His camel colored combat boots had turquoise shoelaces, and we adored his cargo bucket hat and black alien inspired shades.

Photo Credit: @Shotbynyp

Last week we spotted Rihanna and Baby RZA at Giorgio Baldi’s so it was great to see A$AP Rocky accompanying his other half as they prepare to expand their family and welcome their newborn.