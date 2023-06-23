Ohh-wee! It looks like A$AP Rocky loved this alluring look on his Barbadian Princess, Rihanna as he embraced the singer in a seductive and passionate way yesterday while dining at Nespo in Nice, France.

The stars are still on the European coast following Pharrell Williams epic debut with Louis Vuitton and the two who are expecting their second child still seem to be smitten and in a honeymoon phase.

Image Credit: #nesporestaurant

The dress that Rihanna wore that had A$AP Rocky in his feels and lovey-dovey was a black vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Vintage Spring 2001 Halterneck Fishnet Dress that hugged every inch of the ‘We Found Love’ singer’s curves.

Glued to her body, and showing off her adorable baby bump, the dress is clearly a show-stopper. RiRi accessorized with her Tom Ford python ankle lock sandals that’s usually her signature choice of shoe.

Image Credit: #nesporestaurant

A$AP Rocky who was noticeably all smiles during the outing looked effortlessly cool with his New York aesthetic. The 34-year old Harlem Rapper wore a forrest green leather jacket with black shorts and a light green beanie. His printed sneakers and black knee-length socks added more depth to his skater boy look.

Image Credit: #nesporestaurant

This Jean Paul Gaultier maxi dress was a total win for Rihanna and with her gorgeous barbie glam, she sparkled and glistened throughout the evening.