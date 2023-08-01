Despite the cheating allegations, and back and fourth between Cardi B and Offset, it looks like the couple who wed back in 2017 have called a truce, and are back in their ‘lovey dovey’ phase.

With so many rumors afoot, you know the Bronx and Atlanta rappers had no choice but to monopolize on their public love affair, and recently release their duet music video entitled, “Jealousy.”

John Singleton’s infamous movie “Baby Boy” featuring Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P Henson served as the catalyst and inspiration behind the theme of their video. They even had Henson make an appearance in the video to solidify their vision. Since the video debuted on Youtube, the rap-duo has amassed over 7.8 million views, trending at #1 for music.

It was only right for Offset to gift the mother of his children with a bouquet of roses considering the spectacle he caused on Instagram a few weeks back.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

If you recall, Offset took to his Instagram to accuse Cardi B of cheating on him following Blogger Tasha K’s allegations of Offset cheating inside their LA mansion.

In an interview with Angela Yee on her podcast “Way Up,“ the ‘Clout’ rapper blamed the tequila for making a false statement about Cardi B cheating, and apologized for lying.

Since the two have made amends, they most recently were spotted walking arm-in-arm with the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper sporting purple hair with lime green streaks, and a blue tank to go with her distressed jeans. Her white pointy toe boots and black Moto-inspired jacket added the dimension we needed to her look.

Offset on the other hand, wore black on black with a $499 black Maison Mahara Yasuhiro graphic hoodie that had multicolored teddy bears on the front. He coordinated with his wife’s colorful purple hair strands by opting for royal purple Jordans to complete his look.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Although no one really knows what goes on in the ‘Cephus’ household, it looks like they are working through the rough patches of their relationship, and we are all for reparations and restorations.