Despite recent rumors of Lori Harvey and rapper Quavo possibly being a couple, Lori and Damson Idris are still going strong, and were captured in a series of family photos while vacationing with Lori’s parents in St. Tropez over the weekend.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

The ‘SKN’ founder, 26, who’s on every rapper’s wishlist (with the exception of Lil Boosie), looked beach side ready on the southeastern side of France in a black Melissa Simone Bikini that had a cutout at the bust and was accentuated with thong bottoms.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Melissa Simone

Lori layered her sultry bikini with a multicolored Hermes 3D printed cover up that felt abstract and showcased the luxury French house craftsmanship in terms of texture, and innovation.

Accessorizing with gold layered chains and hoop earrings, her acetate-black Celine S187 shades framed her gorgeous face as she walked hand in hand with Damson.

Damson, kept things simple in a cream crewneck shirt that complimented his rich melanated skin. His black nylon shorts felt sporty yet practical and he paired his outfit with metallic shades and a crossbody fanny pack.

Photo Credit: Backgrid

We love seeing Lori and Damson on bae-cations together, and when the family can effortlessly tag along, you know the love is real.