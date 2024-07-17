Cardi B and Offset are back together looking like a united front and we could be more happy for the duo who was spied at Disneyland in Paris celebrating their daughter Kulture’s 6th birthday.

Of course the ‘Bongos’ rapper looked fashionably chic in a $5,995 chiffon Dolce & Gabbana halter dress that was characterized with darker floral. She paired her dress with black $890 Maison Margiela Tabby Ballerina flats that looked comfortable and fierce for the scorching hot weather.

Offset, on the other hand opted for all black including a long sleeve graphic tee with ombre cargo shorts, and $385 Marni slip on clogs. His layered diamond chains felt on brand for the ‘Drip’ rapper who always ‘come’s through drippin.’

Contrary to diamonds, Cardi wore silver link necklaces that looked edgy next to her china bang hairstyle. Her most notable accessory however was her silver metallic calfskin quilted XXL travel flap bag that retails for up to $12,000 on resale sites.

In an interview while leaving her hotel in Paris, the Bronx native expressed, “omg this bag is old, everyone on social media be making fun of this bag but this is my mommy bag, I have like 4 kids with me.“

It’s great to see Offset and Cardi B reunited in the public eye, and some fans and media outlets have even alleged that Cardi B and Offset may be expecting a new bundle of joy, so only time shall tell.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images