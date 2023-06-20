The couple who’s know for being on & off and has had a few public quarrels in the past, looked to be in high spirit while out & about in Miami.

Although we know their relationship has been toxic and unhealthy at moments, the two of them are expecting their first child together, so for the sake the baby, we’re happy to see they’re back on good terms.

The ‘Thotiana’ rapper who already has two children from his previous relationship with Jaidyn Alexis, was initially second-guessing whether Chrisean’s baby was his or not.

However last week, 23-year old Chrisean Rock put those inquiries to rest with a DNA test that revealed in fact he is the father.

Now that he has hardcore proof based on the DNA test, this could explain the change in his demeanor.

The Los Angeles rapper stepped out in Miami wearing a turquoise and white Ian Alexander set that had patches on his jacket and a modern design on his matching jeans. He opted for white Air-force 1’s and a Burberry belt to go with his gold layered diamond chains.

As Chrisean Rock held Blue’s hand, she noticeably showed off her adorable baby bump in a white crop tank top and a dark denim maxi skirt paired with sneakers to support her back.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, we hope that they find an amicable way to co-parent in a healthy and conducive way. We’re rooting for Chrisean and are excited to see what’s to come!