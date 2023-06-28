“My man made me feel so God damn fine,” we’re the lyrics Beyoncé sung on her 2013 track “Flawless” and perhaps those lyrics ring true more now than ever before.

It’s no surprise that the Houston native continues to age like fine wine, and based on her and Jay-Z’s body language while on a lunch date in Nice, France last week, we can definitely see that the chemistry they share is far from Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ era.

Photo Credit: @Beyonce

The Queen B who has completely taken over Europe and the UK with her infamous Renaissance Tour, was spotted enjoying fun in the sun with her Hip-Hop bae of over 20+ years.

Of course she brought all the sass and took a chance on designer LaPointe in a white sheer body-con dress that had feather sleeves and made her look like a modern day roaring 20’s Mama Pajama.

Photo Credit: @Beyonce Photo Credit: @Beyonce Photo Credit: @Beyonce

Bey styled her white $1,600 Lapointe dress with a black and white Brandon Blackwood checkered mini handbag. We couldn’t get over her $600 Givenchy shades that added a special touch to her modish look and offered a contemporary silhouette.

Her partner-in-crime, Jay-Z looked like a walking Picasso in his $1,080 Jil Sander shirt that had the perfect makings for a day in France. He opted for cargo pants and white sneakers and kept his accessories to a minimum with a gold watch and gold frames.

Photo Credit: @Beyonce

In another shot, Beyoncé was captured taking a moment to smell red flowers and we’re happy to see her enjoying her leisure time when she’s not performing on stage.

Symbolically, as one of the hardest working women in the industry, Beyoncé deserves all her flowers and more as she relentlessly puts in that work and is always looking to push the needle for the culture.

Photo Credit: @Beyonce

To Shop Bey’s look , Click Here and if you are interested in Jay-Z’s Jil Sander’s top, you can Click here.