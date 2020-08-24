Fashion Bomb Couple: Moneybagg Yo in Custom Exclusive Game Shirt Matches Ari Fletcher in Custom Louis Vuitton Look, Louis Vuitton Bag and Louboutin Sandals
Fashion Bomb couple alert! Media personality Ari Fletcher and rapper Moneybagg Yo were spotted in pink coordinating looks, ultimately matching each other’s fly! Let’s get into their looks:
Ari wore a custom Louis Vuitton corset and skirt look by Jeff Austin which was made from a Louis Vuitton scarf. She accessorized the custom look with Louis Vuitton’s immensely popular Escale Onthego GM bag and $695 Christian Louboutin Just Nothing Illusion Red Sole Sandals. Her look was styled by @therichex_.
Shop her Louis Vuitton Escale Onthego GM bag and $695 Christian Louboutin Just Nothing Illusion Red Sole Sandals below:
Moneybagg Yo wore a custom Louis Vuitton button shirt by Exclusive Game to match Ari’s Louis Vuitton Escale Onthego GM bag. He completed the look with Amiri jeans, headband/headwrap by Jeff Austin, Louis Vuitton Damier Belt and Air Jordan 7 “Hare 2.0” sneakers.
Shop Moneybagg’s Louis Vuitton Damier Belt and Air Jordan 7 “Hare 2.0” kicks below:
Thoughts on their looks?