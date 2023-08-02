Nobody can stop Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmer’s shine as she is in her element and a force to be reckoned with. That’s right! A change-maker, an innovator, and a fashion disrupter, Claire is undoubtedly in her own lane!

Representing for women of color in the fashion everywhere, Sulmers made a guest appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King to talk about everything from Fashion Bomb daily, to crashing runways shows, and making her own seat at the table.

The hosts of CBS Mornings welcomed Sulmers with an extravagant introduction, praising her for some of her accolades, while also recognizing the contributions that she has made through diversity in the fashion industry.

With a background in Journalism as a Fact Checker at Real Simple Magazine, Claire autonomously started her own blog back in 2006 to showcase people who looked like her, which at the time was practically non-existent in fashion magazines.

From being featured in Teen Vogue as the ‘Blogger of the moment’ with Marc Jacobs, to becoming the CEO of the #1 Multicultural digital fashion platform, Claire has become the queen of her own domain.

“When I was coming in, there really was no blueprint or way in for me, so I had to crash my way in and now that I have a wonderful platform, I want to use it to empower and to uplift people who might not have an opportunity otherwise,” stated Sulmers.

Opting for a vibrant mint green hue, similar to the color worn by the CBS host Natalie Morales, Sulmers wore a $265 Fumi ‘Janet Embellished Dress’ that she paired with $219 Tiffany Blue ‘Cult of Coquette’ slingback pumps available at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Also opting for a dress instead of a traditional blazer and pants combo like her co-host Natalie Morales and Ed O’Keefe, Gayle King looked exceptional in a green and black printed Chiara Boni cocktail dress.

King’s dress originally retailed for $790 but can be purchased on sites like Poshmark and Current Boutique for a fraction of the cost. She chose to accessorize with an Apple Watch and metallic chrome heels that tied her ensemble together.

During the interview, King expressed, “I love Fashion Bomb Daily because it’s not snarky, and it’s not mean-spirited,” and inquired, “how do you explain what it [Fashion Bomb daily] is and what it does?” To which Sulmers responded, “We’re educationally aspirational, and so we just present people with great style.”

“My mission in everything that I do is to highlight and uplift people,” explained Sulmers. “If you have a passion for fashion and you’re motivated, then you can get a featured on Fashion Bomb daily.”

It was great to see our CEO, Claire Sulmers and Gayle King unite on CBS Mornings to discuss how Fashion Bomb daily has changed the game, ultimately influencing diversity and inclusion in the fashion realm.

As the interview came to a close, Sulmers shared that Fashion Bomb Daily will be hosting our 3rd annual “The Bomb fashion show” that will be taking place on September 9th during NYFW.

See Claire Sulmer’s interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Natalie Morales and Ed O’Keefe below:

If you would like to attend, show your collection, or perhaps sponsor The Bomb Fashion Show, you can email Events@fashionbombdaily.com .