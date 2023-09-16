Italian luxury never looked better, and last night some of the most fashionable individuals in Atlanta gathered together to celebrate the opening of FENDI’s new boutique at Phipps Plaza Mall in Atlanta.

Of course Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers made a luxe arrival in her Loewe mirrored shades, and silk FENDI skirt, that she paired with bold silver metallics to compliment her chrome stiletto nails.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Drew Visions

Reuniting with Real Housewives Star Marlo Hamptons, who attended the Bomb Fashion Show last Saturday, the two looked chic and on season as they enjoyed the cocktail reception on the Tesserae rooftop lounge.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Drew Visions

Hampton’s who’s known for being one of the most fashion-forward housewives was a sight to behold and looked pristine in a soft blush pink maxi dress that she accessorized with a sequence FENDI bag, and white FENDI boots that had the brand’s logo on the heel.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Drew Visions

Sulmers and Hamptons mingled with the crowd who ensembles all attributed to FENDI through their sharp tailoring and fierce accessories.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 14:(L-R) Catherine Brewton, Jake Walton, Marlo Hampton and guest attend the opening of the FENDI Atlanta Phipps Plaza store at Tesserae at Thompson Buckhead on September 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for FENDI)

Known for being one of the most stylish influencers in the Atlanta area, with a following of 1.6million, and videos that go viral by the dozen, Alonzo Arnold slayed the scene per usual in a chocolate brown mini dress that they paired with slouchy boots and a FENDI logo mini bag. Their blonde bob cut was to die for, and of the course their make-up was perfectly applied and on fleek.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Drew Visions

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Drew Visions

In addition to Arnold, Paris Chea accompanied Marlo to the event in an all white look that she layered with a feathered bolero, and a white mini FENDI handbag.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Drew Visions

Paris Chea shades framed her face perfectly, and her gold FENDI boots glistened against the brown hardwood floor. Both Sulmers and Chea shades and metallic components were parallel to each other.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Drew Visions

Overall, FENDI hosted one of the most extravagant rooftop events to celebrate the opening of their new boutique which will open to the public on September 21st, 2023 and will offer both Women’s and Men’s ready-to-wear.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Drew Visions

We can’t wait as the Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, Atlanta is quickly becoming a designer destination with the most sought after brands.