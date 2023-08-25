Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers is officially California dreamin’ with her latest move to Los Angeles where she now currently resides.

From the East Coast to the West Coast, Claire is living the ultimate fashionista lifestyle in the most lavish labels, while embarking in all that LA has to offer.

If anyone can land on the scene, steal the spotlight and cease every opportunity, it’s certainly Sulmers who’s been spotted with Beyoncé’s clan including Miss Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland and stylist/friend Ty Hunter within the past month.

Photo Credit: @Vizualape

While heading out to Beverly Hill for a luxurious day in an all black Rick Owen’s look, Sulmers debuted a fabulous new and pristine hairstyle using Indique virgin hair extensions from their ‘Bounce Collection’.

Part of the beauty of being a black women is being able to effortlessly change our hairstyles at any given moment. You know that our fierce hair styles are an accessory to our overall look, and in order to look the part, you have to be willing to take risks.

Sulmers who’s known for using Indique hair as her go to hair extension brand, can’t get enough of their new ‘Bounce Collection‘ that offers steam-textured virgin Indian hair in a variety of patterns for every hair type.

Photo Credit: @Vizualape

If you’re someone who loves to wear hair extensions, or perhaps you’re interested in trying out a new hairstyle for the very first time, we can assure you that Indique’s ‘Bounce collection’ has exactly what you’re looking for.

Whether you choose to opt for a silky press texture, or you’re looking to maximize your kinks and curls, you’ll be happy to know that you can take 15% off your purchases, by using the code FSHN15.

Don’t forget to tag @Fashionbombdaily for a chance to be featured, and we can’t wait to how you style and profile your latest hairdo!