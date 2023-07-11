Kim Kardashian has taken glamour and romanticism to a new level, making the streets of Puglia, Italy her runway during Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda festivities over the weekend.

The Skim Founder soared in a maroon colored D&G off the shoulder gown that embodied femininity and regality. Her draw-dropping diamond necklace with a plum diamond centered shone brightly and glistened against her neckline.

Keeping her hair pulled back, we admired her soft beat accompanied with a bold ombre lip and a subtle smokey eye. Her clear heels and sheer gloves attributed to the softness of her ensemble and gave us modern Cinderella vibes.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

With her extravagant long train, while standing inside of what looked like an Italian castle, we envisioned her future prince yelling, ” Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your beautiful hair.” We adored the ruffles towards the end of her train that felt sensual and offered a luxe take on her mesmerizing gown.

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction

Following Kim’s first show-stopping Dolce & Gabbana look on Saturday, she stepped our Sunday evening in a full gothic look that was dramatized with a long black sheer veil and sheer gloves, channeling Morticia Addams from ‘The Addams Family.’

If you recall, Kim’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian wore a similar bridal gown and veil in white on her wedding day in Italy with Travis Barker last year during May 2022. Since Kim accepted her Ambassador role with the luxury Italian brand, Dolce & Gabbana there has undeniably been a family feud between the two sisters.

During Season 3 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” Kourtney expressed that she felt like Kim used her wedding as a business opportunity with Dolce & Gabbana. To which Kim responded, “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head.”

Despite Kim and Kourtney clash with one another, we really hope that they can let bygones be bygones, forgive and come back together for the sake of their family unison.

Image Credit:

IG/Reproduction