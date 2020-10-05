Fashion Bomb Africa: Mercy Eke Celebrated Her Birthday in Tubo “Lamborghini” Sheer Crystal Embellished Dress, Styled by Jeremiah Ogbodo aka Swanky Jerry

Nigerian media personality and entrepreneur Mercy Eke is known for keeping her 2 million followers on their toes with her influencer style, Lambo Homes Limited real estate and M&M Luxury clothing brand. Back in October of 2019, Mercy made history as the first woman to win season 4 of Big Brother Naija, the Nigerian version of the Big Brother franchise where contestants compete for $100,000 while being in isolated in home together. She is also known for impeccable style as she has also won Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Dressed Female.

Over the weekend, Mercy Eke supplied us with yet another bomb look for her 27th birthday celebration! She wore Tubo‘s “Lamborghini” Dress which was designed and custom made for her. Her look was styled by Jeremiah Ogbodo assisted by @mz_florashaw. Her makeup was executed by Bebe Omagbemi with hair by @touchofibee.

Thoughts on her look?