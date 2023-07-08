Burna Boy has taken his music, and his style, all around the globe on his ‘Love, Damini’ Tour and most recently while kicking off Afro Nation in Portugal where he turned up wearing full Celine. His ‘fit included a $8,200 fringed trucker jacket, $440 Black Smoke rectangular sunglasses and a $640 black leather logo print western belt.
Styled by his sister Ronami, Burna is known to have worn some of the most bomb mens fashion looks we’ve seen lately! This brown suede jacket in particular easily adapts from menswear to womenswear, making it a must have for anyone’s collection of wardrobe statements. Shop the look and a similar style below:
Get the look: $8,200 Celine Faux Pearl-Embellished Fringed Brushed-Suede Trucker Jacket
Similar style: $588 Nasty Gal Real Suede Studded Fringe Jacket
Would you splurge?