Kim Kardashian is in the hot seat both literally and figuratively after the reality star, 42, was captured partying it up with the father of Khloe’s children, Tristian Thompson over the weekend in Miami.

You may ask, what brought the two together, and it was actually Kim’s son Saint West, 7, who she took to DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to see Soccer player Lionel Messi’s Major League Soccer debut.

From celebrities in attendance like Lebron James, and Serena Williams, to the Beckhams, Soccer legend Lionel Messi brought all the stars out.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Following Messi’s big win, Kim met up with Tristian at a Japanese steakhouse called, “Gekkō” in an all black leather on leather moto inspired look, including a cropped biker halter top.

Kim Kardashians rare $9,920 Chanel Micro Mini 90s Vintage Patent Metallic clutch was a showstopper, and was complimented with a diamond stitch, and gold interwoven top handle.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images’

Despite Kim going to Miami for a good cause to support her oldest son, she left some fan’s shaking their head at the fact that she was so willing to ‘wine and dine’ with the man who publicly betrayed and humiliated her sister Khloe Kardashian on multiple occasions.

Some would argue that Khloe and the father of Kourtney’s children, Scott Disick are extremely close, however to some extent, there should be a level of respect especially when you’re serving so much sex-appeal like Kim Kardashian.

Either way, we’re sure Khloe got wind of the kumbaya moment, and in the future we hope that like Tristian, Kanye will be welcomed back into the fold.

Speaking of Kanye, he’s been a bit quiet these days which is a sign that some should check in on him.