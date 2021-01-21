Exclusive: Ashanti’s Verzuz Battle $2,850 Alexander McQueen Black Cut Out Blazer & $479 Jennifer Le Minki Feather Sandals + Keyshia Cole’s Custom Jimelle Levon Black Lace Jacket and Bustier Dress
As we the people wait patiently for Keyshia Cole to join her battle with Ashanti on Verzuz, we have some exclusive details for you! Ashanti blessed her throne in a $2,850 cut out Alexander McQueen Blazer and Jennifer Le Minki Feather Sandals, styled by Styled by Timb!
Check out her blazer on the runway:
Her single-breasted jacket in Japanese barathea has slashed cut-out back detailing. The jacket features an internal pocket, a slit pocket on the chest and two flap pockets at the sides. It’s finished with a one-button fastening.
Her shoes are by Faby’s 2020 Shoe Designer of the Year Jennifer Le, and features a cute combination of feathers, PVC, and crystals.
Bomb!
Shop her blazer here and her sandals here.
*Keyshia Cole joined the festivities in a custom Jimelle Levon Look and Voyette Lee shoes, styled by Kelsey Ashley:
Stay tuned for more pix!