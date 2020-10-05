Stylist EJ King Is No Longer Styling Megan Thee Stallion: Takes to Instagram to Share the News

Following Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s WAP visual, fans began to notice how the Houston hottie started working with other stylists other than her go-to EJ King. Just today, celebrity stylist EJ King took to Instagram to put the rumors to rest and express his feelings toward the mutual separation between him and his former client and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

EJ King detailed how that he and Megan Thee Stallion have parted ways both personally and professionally, but he still wishes her and her glam squad the best!

On Instagram live, EJ King expressed: “I wanna do more for me, I wanna do more for my brand. I don’t wanna work under somebody, I don’t ever want them to make you feel like what you do for them or their life is disposable.“

He also followed up with “everything’s got an expiration date.“

We hope and wish them both the absolute best!