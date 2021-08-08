When the former leader of the free world extends an invitation to his 60th birthday party, you show up and show out in style! Erykah Badu knew what to do, deplaning in Martha’s Vineyard for Barack Obama’s bash in a fringed $420 Karla Welch x Levis jacket, Jahnkoy Printed Pants, and Nike x Off White Blazer Mid ‘The Ten‘ Sneakers:

Levi’s® partnered with Karla Welch on an exclusive 501® Day collection. The design is all about future vintage, and features 18″ fringe detail.

Her pants are from Jahnk0y’s collection with Puma.

Her sneakers are now reselling on Fight Club starting at $3,500:

Her swag is subtle but sophisticated–if you know you know!

What say you of her look?

Image: Backgrid

Image: Backgrid