Erica Mena brought some edge to the athleisure trend with her latest look. She was spied catching some sun rays in a mesh jogger set by Fashion Nova.
Erica Mena wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 No One Like Me Jogger Set in heather grey. The set includes a crop top and jogger which takes an unconventional design turn. The crop top appears sleeveless with a bandeau-style lining under a mesh overlay. The jogger pants include an obvious mesh thong panty which peaks out at the waistline, with the jogger presenting itself in its typical nature with an elastic waistline and cuffed ankles.
Erica Mena accessorized the set with Dior accessories including sunglasses and a handbag. She also wore Air Jordan 1 “Hyper Royal” sneakers and jewelry pieces like large hoop earrings, a watch, and bracelets.
Thoughts? Shop the set here.