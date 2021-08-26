Erica Mena is always shaking up the ‘gram with looks that show off her physique. For her latest outfit, she stunned in a sexy crop top and maxi skirt set by Fashion Nova.
Erica Mena wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Get Loud Lace Up Maxi Skirt Set. The set includes a strappy o-ring crop top with a halterneck detail and a maxi skirt with a waist tie feature. While the set is also offered in a classic black color option, Erica goes with the rust colorway. She pairs the sexy set with large hoop earrings for her accessories.
The Get Loud Lace Up Maxi Skirt Set is perfect for a night out in the city with your friends, date night with your beau, or even dinner during your tropical vacation. The choice is yours!
Thoughts? Shop the set here.