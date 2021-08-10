Erica Mena stunned on the ‘gram as she shared a photo of her rocking a sexy dress. The Love and Hip Hop star struck a pose in a Fashion Nova side cutout dress and you can secure her look for affordable price.
Erica Mena wore Fashion Nova’s $34.99 Harley Cut Out Mini Dress in black. Coming in neon yellow and pink as well, the dress steals the spotlight with head-turning side cutouts held together with a lace-up feature. The dress also appears sleeveless with a mock neck detail. Erica accessorized the look with a set of gold hoop earrings.
The Nova Babes are loving this dress as one review reads: “Initially planned to use it as a bathing suit cover. After trying it on, I fell in love and will wear it to the next happy hour!“
Thoughts? Shop it here.